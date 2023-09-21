FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

