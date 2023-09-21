FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Endava plc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Endava in a research report issued on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Endava’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endava by 61.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 1,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.