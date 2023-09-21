FY2025 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Universal Display in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.64. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Shares of OLED opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

