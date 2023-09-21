Gala Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.48 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $351.04 million and $56.48 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 26,330,994,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,351,737,004 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

