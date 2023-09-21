GameStop Corp. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $17.53 on Thursday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other GameStop news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,751,024.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,106,619 shares in the company, valued at $25,751,024.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.