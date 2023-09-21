Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

Garda Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Get Garda Property Group alerts:

Garda Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.