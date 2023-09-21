Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $23.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

