General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in General Electric by 11.9% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

