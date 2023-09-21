GenWealth Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $262.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

