Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 7.0% in August

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 19,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.82 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.