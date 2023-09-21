Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Critical Comparison

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 8.65% 10.98% 5.33% MultiPlan -68.99% -9.26% -2.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $8.98 billion 3.55 $111.49 million $3.00 40.90 MultiPlan $1.08 billion 1.07 -$572.91 million ($1.05) -1.70

Risk & Volatility

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Global Payments has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Payments and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 2 5 18 0 2.64 MultiPlan 0 3 0 0 2.00

Global Payments presently has a consensus target price of $147.23, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $1.77, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Global Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Payments beats MultiPlan on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, human capital management, and payroll. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, and account payables and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. The Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend and other brands. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

