Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $340,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 726,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 91,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,052. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

