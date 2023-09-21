GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,221 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.38% of GrafTech International worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 787,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after buying an additional 438,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International Stock Up 6.5 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

