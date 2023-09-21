Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,396 shares of company stock valued at $61,344,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $254.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $282.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.