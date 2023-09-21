Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 138.3% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $386.30 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.93 and its 200-day moving average is $385.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.44.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

