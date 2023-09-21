GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

GrowGeneration Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GRWG opened at $3.16 on Thursday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 243,003 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 14.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,090,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 511,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 29.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 312,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

