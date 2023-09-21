Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) and Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Grupo Bimbo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 5.57% 15.19% 5.97% Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conagra Brands and Grupo Bimbo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $12.28 billion 1.12 $683.60 million $1.42 20.37 Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Bimbo.

84.3% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Conagra Brands and Grupo Bimbo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 8 4 0 2.33 Grupo Bimbo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus price target of $37.62, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Conagra Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Grupo Bimbo.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Grupo Bimbo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands. It operates bakeries and other plants in Mexico, the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

