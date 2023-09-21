Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) versus Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head to Head Survey

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Carso and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 2.10 $960.81 million $0.93 18.04 Dundee Precious Metals $569.79 million 2.06 $35.92 million $0.45 14.09

Profitability

Grupo Carso has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Carso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Grupo Carso and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Carso 10.04% 14.77% 8.39% Dundee Precious Metals 13.87% 16.47% 14.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Carso and Dundee Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 79.42%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Grupo Carso.

Dividends

Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Carso pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Grupo Carso on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia. The company also holds interests in exploration and development properties in Ecuador, Serbia, and Canada. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

