Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 466.7%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 3.0 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $1,498,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGAL. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

