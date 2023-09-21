Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMBXF. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo México from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo México from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
