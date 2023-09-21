GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,378 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up approximately 3.0% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perpetual Ltd owned 3.11% of GXO Logistics worth $353,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $57.94 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GXO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

