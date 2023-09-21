Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
HLIT opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
