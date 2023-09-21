Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.