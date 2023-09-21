Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,263,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,753,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

