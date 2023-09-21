Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.48. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by $4.60. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

