HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $830.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.28. The firm has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

