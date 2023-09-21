HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 852 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $250.54 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

