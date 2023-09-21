HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

