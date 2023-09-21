HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

