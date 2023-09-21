HC Wainwright Comments on ADC Therapeutics SA’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:ADCT opened at $0.77 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.12.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,867 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 603.1% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,257,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,050 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 23,287.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,604,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.