HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

