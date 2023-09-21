Head-To-Head Comparison: iPower (NYSE:IPW) vs. ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF)

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -13.48% -36.45% -13.81% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of ASOS shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $88.90 million 0.26 -$11.97 million ($0.40) -1.93 ASOS N/A N/A N/A $0.45 10.22

This table compares iPower and ASOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ASOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iPower and ASOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A ASOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPower presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.61%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iPower is more favorable than ASOS.

Summary

ASOS beats iPower on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses. ASOS Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

