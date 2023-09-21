Head to Head Review: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 19.65% 10.84% 7.03% Atomera N/A -92.04% -71.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sumco and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atomera has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.31%. Given Atomera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Sumco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.38 billion 1.41 $540.59 million $3.73 7.28 Atomera $380,000.00 376.67 -$17.44 million ($0.80) -6.94

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumco beats Atomera on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

