Head-To-Head Review: Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) & Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mayne Pharma Group and Johnson & Johnson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A Johnson & Johnson 13.35% 36.72% 14.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Mayne Pharma Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 61.39 Johnson & Johnson $94.94 billion 4.46 $17.94 billion $4.94 32.98

This table compares Mayne Pharma Group and Johnson & Johnson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Mayne Pharma Group. Johnson & Johnson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayne Pharma Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mayne Pharma Group and Johnson & Johnson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayne Pharma Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson & Johnson 0 9 5 0 2.36

Johnson & Johnson has a consensus target price of $170.65, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Johnson & Johnson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson & Johnson is more favorable than Mayne Pharma Group.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Mayne Pharma Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products. It provides oral drug delivery systems; and contract pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and analytical services to third-party customers, as well as distributes specialty pharmaceutical products in the dermatology, women's health, and infectious disease therapeutic areas. The company was formerly known as Halcygen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to Mayne Pharma Group Limited in November 2010. Mayne Pharma Group Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Salisbury South, Australia.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products. This segment also offers STAYFREE and CAREFREE sanitary pads; o.b. tampons; adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. It serves general public, retail outlets, and distributors. The company's Pharmaceutical segment provides products for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; HIV/AIDS infectious diseases; mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary arterial hypertension. This segment serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals directly for prescription use. Its MedTech segment offers electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; neurovascular care products to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke; orthopaedics products in support of hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; advanced and general surgery solutions that focus on breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; and contact lenses and ophthalmic technologies related to cataract and laser refractive surgery under the ACUVUE brand. This segment serves wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

