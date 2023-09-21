Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.80.

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. Herc has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,490,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Herc by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 19.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Herc by 47.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

