Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $44.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCCI

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.