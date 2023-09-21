Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.50 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

