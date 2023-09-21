High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE:PCF opened at $6.43 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
