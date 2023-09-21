High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PCF opened at $6.43 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 896,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

