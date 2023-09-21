High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 3,750 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,397.63.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,672.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,196.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,811.90.

On Wednesday, August 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,041.95.

On Friday, August 11th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,315.12.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$10.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.91. High Liner Foods Inc has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$359.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.13.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of C$341.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.43 million. On average, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8687708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

