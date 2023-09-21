Highland Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,596 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

