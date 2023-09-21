Highland Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 592.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144,017 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 990.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 277,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PACW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $228.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.