Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.18 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 8.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 192,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

