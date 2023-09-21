Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

