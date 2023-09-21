Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.0% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after buying an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $520,181,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

