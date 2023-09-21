Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.3% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.