Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,047 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.22.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

