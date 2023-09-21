Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 12.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $106.34 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

