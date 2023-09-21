Highland Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $37.51 on Thursday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

