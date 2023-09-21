Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $66,860.76 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,667.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

