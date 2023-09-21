Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $66,860.76 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,667.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.34.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on HIMS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.