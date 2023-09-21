HSBC Begins Coverage on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $391.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

