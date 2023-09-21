Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,010,695 shares of company stock valued at $930,569,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

